Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of FLNC opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

