Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.58.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
