Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €147.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($109.68) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of Krones stock opened at €110.00 ($118.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Krones has a 52 week low of €67.50 ($72.58) and a 52 week high of €113.50 ($122.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.00.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

