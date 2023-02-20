Berenberg Bank Reiterates €84.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR EVD opened at €63.80 ($68.60) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1 year high of €70.20 ($75.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.92.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

