Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DHER opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a twelve month high of €57.82 ($62.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.