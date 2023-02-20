Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.45).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,706.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.12 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

