Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.26) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.05).

Shell Stock Down 1.8 %

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,541 ($30.84) on Thursday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,385.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,336.76. The firm has a market cap of £176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 536.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,025.32%.

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($241,711.94). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

