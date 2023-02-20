South32 (LON:S32) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.58) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.34. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.20 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.74.

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

