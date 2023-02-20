Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($326.88) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALV opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is €212.84 and its 200-day moving average is €191.65.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.