Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,380 ($65.31) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.26) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.76) to GBX 7,400 ($89.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,075.38 ($73.75).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,103 ($74.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of £98.92 billion and a PE ratio of 688.83. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,002.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,352.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.63), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($335,693.66).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

