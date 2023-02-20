Reviewing Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -721.40% -46.02% -24.62% Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canopy Growth and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 6 5 3 0 1.79 Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $4.51, indicating a potential upside of 79.75%. Smart for Life has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,379.28%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

This table compares Canopy Growth and Smart for Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.99 -$241.08 million ($6.01) -0.42 Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.77 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Smart for Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

