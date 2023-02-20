Contrasting Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Horace Mann Educators and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 American International Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.29%. American International Group has a consensus target price of $65.08, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Horace Mann Educators pays out -1,828.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.38 billion 1.13 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -544.43 American International Group $56.44 billion 0.80 $9.39 billion $12.78 4.76

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators -0.19% 3.99% 0.37% American International Group 18.21% 7.45% 0.66%

Summary

American International Group beats Horace Mann Educators on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident, and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment consists of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

