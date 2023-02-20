Critical Contrast: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Information Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 24.32 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -2.60 Information Services Group $281.67 million 0.92 $15.53 million $0.38 14.26

Analyst Ratings

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avalon GloboCare and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.55%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Information Services Group 6.75% 21.33% 9.02%

Volatility & Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Avalon GloboCare on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Information Services Group

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.