Citigroup Begins Coverage on BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
BOE Varitronix Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VARXF opened at $1.85 on Friday. BOE Varitronix has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOE Varitronix (VARXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for BOE Varitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOE Varitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.