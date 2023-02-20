Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.93.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$9.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$130,409.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,889,694.71. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$1,032,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,460,955.20. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$130,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,889,694.71. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,688. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.