Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.78.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$92.87 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$106.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

