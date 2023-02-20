Scotiabank Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$26.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.18.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$22.31 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$17.85 and a 12-month high of C$26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

