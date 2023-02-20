NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOW will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NOW by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

