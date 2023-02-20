Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $120.29 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

