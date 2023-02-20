Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NYSE CVE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

