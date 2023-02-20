Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

