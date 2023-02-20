Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,797,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

