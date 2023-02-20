Lincoln Electric (LECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $176.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.