Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 34.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

