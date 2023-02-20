Gladstone Land (LAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $646.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

