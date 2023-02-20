Home Depot (HD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

