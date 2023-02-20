Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

