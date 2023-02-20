Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

