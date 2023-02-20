Getty Realty (GTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Getty Realty Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 250,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

