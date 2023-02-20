Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $29.89 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

