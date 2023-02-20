First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.84 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

