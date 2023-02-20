Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

