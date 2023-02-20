Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $700.78 and its 200 day moving average is $652.29.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,557,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.