Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. Invacare has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 253,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 248,791 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 220.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 160,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 110,001 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

