AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $62.77 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $49,259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

