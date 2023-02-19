King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 991 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Shares of MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.98 and a 200 day moving average of $250.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $21,371,635. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

