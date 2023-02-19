Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $40,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $132.04 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

