Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,880,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 62.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 19.7% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 140.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB opened at $38.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.41%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

