Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

TTWO opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

