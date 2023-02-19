BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.72 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

