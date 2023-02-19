Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,688 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $62,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $470.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $384.84 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

