Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $62,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $495.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $582.24.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.