Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,673 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,673 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

About eBay

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.