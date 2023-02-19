iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $62,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $277.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

