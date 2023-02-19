The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

