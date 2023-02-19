Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

