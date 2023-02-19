Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CINF opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

