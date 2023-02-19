Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $66,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 276.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,083,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 518.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 209,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 154,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

KMB stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.