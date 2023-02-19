Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 317.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,171,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 891,045 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

