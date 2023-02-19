Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $57,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

